SSNIT sack its IT Boss

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has dismissed its IT Manager, Caleb Afaglo after it was established he faked a Phd certificate to secure the high level job.
The decision follows a meeting by Board Members and Management on Wednesday August 30, over his conduct.
Caleb Afaglo has however denied claims that the certificates he presented were fake.
Meanwhile, the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Tuesday seperately raided the office of Perfect Business Systems, the IT firm that was contracted by SSNIT to install the now controversial $72 million software.