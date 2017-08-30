Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Berla Mundi, others nominated for 2017 Most Influential Young Africans

In its vision of recognising young achievers across the African continent, Africa Youth Awards has released its 2nd annual list of the 2017 100 Most Influential Young Africans, an initiative which is noted to be the biggest and most respected across the continent with participation from over 140 countries globally.

Speaking about the list, Prince Akpah, President of Africa Youth Awards noted that this year’s list which has an unprecedented gender representation of 45 women and 55 men, which he noted as a great move to inspire more young women in Africa and across the world to reach out for their dreams.

The list which was restricted to age limits between, 15 & 36 had a coverage of 28 countries on the continent with Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya leading with 19, 18, 10, 7 representatives respectively.

The list compiled and approved by the awards Jury made up of young Africans from across globe after public nominations were received and reviewed.

Profiles of all the 100 nominees in the list are published on www.africayouthawards.org and was organized in partnership Avance Media, My Naija Naira, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, Global Skills Exchange, WatsUp TV, www.collegeinghana.com, All for Development and Ilead Africa with the support of various Media Organisations across the continent.

Below is the full list in alphabetical order.

1. Achaleke Christian Leke

2. Aigbe Omoregie

3. AKA

4. Akani Simbine

5. Albert Kusi

6. Ali Kiba

7. Alloysius Attah

8. Almaz Ayana

9. Amel Bouchoucha

10. Ameyaw Debrah

11. Amr Sobhy

12. Anta Babacar Ngom Bathily

13. Asamoah Gyan

14. Asma Khalifa

15. Bashir Ahmad

16. Berla Mundi

17. Bonang Matheba

18. Bongani Baloyi

19. Boniface Mwangi

20. Bosun Tijani

21. Cassper Nyovest

22. Caster Semenya

23. Catherine Constantinides

24. Mutoba Ngoma

25. Cyprian Nyakundi

26. Damien Mouzoun

27. Damilola Oluwatoyinbo

28. Davido

29. Diamond Platnumz

30. Diana Elizabeth Michael

31. DJ Arafat

32. DJ Zinhle

33. Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng

34. Dr. Kelechi Anyikude

35. Ehiz

36. Ekow Mensah

37. Elijah Amoo Addo

38. Ellen Chilemba

39. Eric Kinoti

40. Flaviana Matata

41. Francine Muyumba

42. Frederick Bohasu

43. Gakii Biriri

44. Gigi Ibrahim

45. Gwendolyne Halle

46. Hlomela Bucwa

47. Hon. Samaila Suleiman

48. Ibtissam Tiskat

49. Ilwad Elman

50. Ines Boubakri

51. Itumeleng Khune

52. Jean Bosco Nzeyimana

53. Jessica Francisca Colaço

54. Jimi Tewe

55. Johnson Sakaja

56. Jokate Mwegelo

57. Julius Malema

58. Kansiime Anne

59. Kelvin Doe

60. Khoudia Diop

61. Knight Ganje

62. Larry Madowo

63. Lilian Makoi

64. Ludovic Biyong

65. Maps Maponyane

66. Mark Angel

67. Mercy Johnson Okojie

68. Mike Chilewe Jnr

69. Millard Ayo

70. Mumbi Ndungu

71. Muna Onuzo-Iyanam

72. Nana Diaby

73. Nancy Sibo

74. Nancy Sumari

75. Nasty C

76. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

77. Randy Osae Bediako

78. Riyad Mahrez

79. Robtel Neajai Pailey

80. Sadio Mane

81. Salimatou Fatty

82. Samson Itodo

83. Sandile Shezi

84. Sarkodie

85. Shatta Wale

86. Siyanda Mohutsiwa

87. Sonia Mugabo

88. Souhila Ben Lachhab

89. Sylvia Kakyo

90. Teacher Mpamire

91. Tebogo Ditshego

92. Thabo Msibi

93. Toke Makinwa

94. Tonye Rex Idaminabo

95. Toyosi Akerele

96. Uche Pedro

97. Victoria Ibiwoye

98. Wizkid

99. Yasmin Mahfouz

100. Yasmine El Baggari