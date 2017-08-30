PHOTOS: Agona East MP feeds, clothes the aged

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona East, Queenstar Pokua Sawyerr has organized medical screening for the aged, and widows at Gomoa Adzentem in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The homeless were also fed after the screening. The screening formed part of the Gomoa Adzentem Ahobaa Festival.

The MP also provided educational materials for the school children and advised them to learn hard and be useful citizens to the community and the nation as a whole.

Pokua Sawyerr and the 2016 NDC Parliamentary candidate for Gomoa East constituency, Desmond Paitoo also donated to the Chiefs and people of Adzentem.

The failed NDC Parliamentary candidate also promised his fullest support for the development of the area.

The Chief of the area, Nana Essel Andoh, who is an uncle of Queenstar Pokua Sawyerr, on behalf of his people expressed appreciation for her show of magnanimity.

The people in the area promised to rally behind the NDC party come 2020.

The two later met with the NDC constituency executives and made a donation to support their organisational efforts.

To this end, the executives promised to unite and work harder than before to recapture the seat for NDC in the 2020 elections.