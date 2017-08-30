Patience Nyarko out with Atigya and Eboboba

Gospel songstress, Patience Nyarko is out with her new album titled ‘Atigya‘ which literally means ‘It has backfired’.

The Management of the beautiful gospel singer is currently promoting ‘Atigya’ and ‘Eboboba’ tracks off the eight-titled album. The two tracks after just a month of release, have dominated airwaves across the country.

Patience, as affectionately called is undoubtedly a force to reckon with and has carved a niche for herself as far as gospel music is concerned.

Some of her hit songs included ‘Men Wu’ in 2013 and ‘Wafom Kwan’ in 2015.

Listen Below.