Nurse fired over Justin Bieber’s testicles

A female nurse has lost her job after being accused of accessing medical record of pop star Justin Bieber illegally when he was taken in for twisted testicle.

The nurse, Kelly Lombardo was accused by her employer of accessing the medical record due to rumors that Bieber had sexually transmitted infection when he was taken ill, according to billboard.

The nurse is now suing her former employer, Northwell Health in Long Island for wrongful termination of contract.

Billboard reported that the pop star visited Northwell Health in Long Island in May, over fears that he had twisted a testicle while playing soccer.

Kelly Lombardo’s lawyer David H. Rosenberg told Billboard that his client was sacked over the said visit following claims that she accessed Bieber’s medical file on May 18, 2017.

Kelly Lombardo denied accessing the pop star’s files and never had a contact with him during his visit to the hospital.

She is filing for administrative action with the New York State Division of Human Rights, alleging gender discrimination and wrongful termination.

“My client never accessed Mr. Bieber’s medical file. She was falsely accused of doing it because of her gender,” Rosenberg tells Billboard.

“We look forward to vigorously prosecuting these claims at the New York Division of Human Righ.