Ken Agyapong provides CID with EVIDENCE of corruption at Presidency

Kasapafmonline.com can authoritatively say that maverick politician and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has submitted evidence to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to back his claim of corruption at the seat of Government, the Flagstaff House.

This website‘s sources at the CID Headquarters say, the firebrand politician on Wednesday afternoon gave details of series of what he’s convinced were underhand dealings by some appointees of the President.

The CID extended an invitation to controversial musician Kwame A Plus and Hon. Ken Agyepong to substantiate claims of corruption at the Flagstaff House.

A Plus has made several allegations suggesting that the deputy Chiefs of Staff at the Flagstaff House – Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye – extort over 10, 000 Ghana cedis from people hoping to meet the President before a meeting is arranged.

Hon. Ken Agyapong backed A Plus’ allegation claiming that Mr. Jinapor and Asenso Boakye are not the only corrupt officials at the Presidency.

“Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye are not the only two alleged to be involved in corrupt activities at the presidency, they are many others as well. When I started complaining about the president being surrounded by sycophants and corrupt people I had people calling me to stop making those allegations.

“I was there and these same people called me back to tell me that they wanted to have access to the president and they were asked to pay $20,000 there about before a meeting can be arranged between them and the president, why should it be so,” he said.

Communications Director at the Presidency Eugene Arhin in an interview with Morning Starr host Francis Abban Wednesday morning stated that the CID has extended an invitation to A Plus to provide evidence to his claims.

He added that a similar invitation will be extended to Mr. Agyepong in the coming days.

According to Mr. Arhin, the move by the CID is in line with president Akufo-Addo’s promise that every allegation of corruption is investigated.