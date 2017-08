Award winning broadcaster/singer Jon Germain and wife over the weekend held a private naming ceremony for their baby boy Beckham Germain.

The event was attended by family and friends of the couple. Jon Germain got married to Nadia Jeong in August, 2015, the couple welcomed their first child after two years of the union.

However baby Beckham is Jon’s third child but his first with Nadia.

Few months ago on the arrival of baby Beckham, Jon took to social media to express his excitement and Joy.