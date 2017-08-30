I’ve been traumatized by the ‘gun attack’ – Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says his encounter with some armed men in Suhum in the Eastern Region has left him traumatized.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story Wednesday, he has not been able to report for work after the incident.

“I have been traumatized” but the “matter has been reported to the police,” he said.

The outspoken former lawmaker said he witnessed an attack on a motorist on his way to Accra from his village in the Brong Ahafo Region.

An account of the incident given by Mr Nketia revealed some armed men in a Toyota Tundra vehicle with registration number GT 666 12 sped past him around the Suhum Township.

He told Omanhene on Asempa FM’s Ekosi Sen Monday, the men got down from their vehicle brandishing AK47 rifle and went ahead to grab the driver in the vehicle they stopped.

Mr Nketia said it took his intervention and that of a soldier friend to rescue the driver.

But a statement by the NDC National Communications Officer, Solomon Nkansah blamed the attack on government.

Mr Nkansah said government’s attitude towards activities of militant groups is fueling the spate of attacks in the country.

Asked why the party is roping in government in the matter, Mr Nketia said he cannot be held responsible for the statement.

He said the statement was supposed to be a solidarity message, which did not need his permission.

The NDC General Secretary said his party functionaries are at liberty to interpret the situation the way they see fit because they have seen the some pictures from the encounter.

Mr Nketia also said he has provided the police with the necessary evidence to enable them conduct their investigation.

“It will be extremely miraculous for anyone to say that they don’t have information on the matter,” he said.