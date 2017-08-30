I wasn’t given BOST job because I’m NPP – A Plus

Maverick musician, A Plus has dismissed assertions that he got the fuel haulage contract with the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) because of his affiliation to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, he awarded the contract because he has all the qualifications.

“No. no. I was given this job because I am a Ghanaian,” he said Wednesday August 30, 2017 in an interaction with Accra based Citi FM.

Meanwhile, he had served notice that he was going to cancel the contract over allegations that he bags GH¢3million every month from the contract.

The allegations which were made by some members of the governing party came after he alleged that the deputy chiefs of Staff at the presidency—Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye—were extorting over $10,000 from people seeking audience with the president.

He, however, denied raking a staggering GH¢3million per month for hauling refined petroleum products from its depots to certain parts of the country.

In another development, the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service (CID) has invited A Plus and Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyepong to come and substantiate their claims of wide spread corruption at the presidency.

“…I know for the fact that, A Plus, the CID extended an invitation to him yesterday [Tuesday August 30, 2017],” the Director of Communication at the presidency Eugen Arhin told Morning Starr host Francis Abban Wednesday.