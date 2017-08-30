I thought you said apologies were for fools? – Blakk Rasta asks A-Plus

Ghanaian reggae musician and a radio presenter, Blakk Rasta known privately as Abubakar Ahmed has taken a swipe at musician-turned-politician, Kwame Asare Obeng, Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A-Plus over the latter’s apology to the President.

The former presenter of Hitz FM posted on his Facebook timeline asking A-Plus why he begged to be forgiven for his utterances against the two Presidential staffers.

According to the Reggae artiste, he was shocked when he heard the valiant musician has rendered an unqualified apology to his President Nana Akufo Addo because some few years ago when he [Blakk Rasta] apologised to Parliament’s Privilege Committee over his ‘Wee’ comment, A-Plus chastised and called him names for showing remorse.

“A-Plus, did you just apologise for foul language? I thought you said apologies were for fools? Kind regards, sir,” Blakk Rasta quizzes.

The controversial musician over the weekend made several allegations of fraud and corruption against the two deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abdulai Jinapor.

He was reported to have apologised for choosing the “wrong” platform in making corruption allegations against two appointees and also acknowledged, his words against the duo were inappropriate.

He described them as “stupid” indicating that he could not fathom why the President could appoint such corrupt officials into government but later apologized.