I resigned to bring peace – William Quaitoo

The resigned deputy minister for food and Agriculture William Quaitoo has said he bowed out of office in order to bring peace among those offended by his comments.

“Thank you all for your kind words. In addition to the sincere apology, I resigned to bring peace among all those who were offended and to save the President and the entire party from further rancour and disaffection. The party is bigger than any individual member. I pray for a better future for all of us. Good night,” Quaitoo told his friends in a text message after he tended in his resignation to the President on Tuesday.

Hon. Quaitoo described farmers from the North who are demanding compensation for their crops destroyed by the army worm invasion as people who cannot be trusted and have intentions to defraud the government.

He said “the people of the North are difficult people, I lived with them, and I know them. This is just to take money from the Government.”

Although he rendered an unqualified apology after being criticized, the Minority in Parliament led by their leader Haruna Iddrisu insisted that he be sacked by the President.

President Akufo-Addo received the deputy minister’s resignation letter Tuesday night after he came under severe criticism over his ethnocentric comments in an interview with Starr FM.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, this evening accepted the resignation from office of the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Hon. William Quaitoo, MP, which takes immediate effect. The President wished him the very best in his future endeavors,” a statement from the Presidency read Tuesday.