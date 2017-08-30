Hot Audio: Gun attack: ‘Old man’ Asiedu Nketiah lied – Eye Witness

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ‘lied’ about claims that he was attacked and harassed by some unidentified gun wielding men on the Accra-Kumasi Highway last weekend.

The story of the attack as narrated by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, an eyewitness said was a figment of the imagination of the NDC scribe to paint the ruling government ‘black’.

“Am shocked at Asiedu Nketia’s claims…it is never true. Nobody was tortured. It is not good for an old man like him to be lying through his teeth at this age when the country has moved on…,” a businessman, Joe Forson, who claimed to have witnessed the incident narrated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

The NDC General Secretary had claimed on the same show on Monday that he witnessed an attack on a motorist by some armed men on his way to Accra from his hometown, Seikwa in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The former lawmaker narrated that the men who were in a Toyota Tundra vehicle with registration number GT 666-12 sped past him to stop a vehicle that was ahead of him just around Teacher Mante, a town near Suhum on the highway.

According to him, the armed men stepped out of their vehicle brandishing AK47 rifle and grabbed the driver in the vehicle.

Asiedu Nketia said he then got out of his vehicle together with a friend to intervene and rescue the driver.

“I had a friend army officer who was with me in the car so he got down first and identified himself and asked them what was their problem…I am not sure whether they are armed robbers because nobody made any attempt to rob me of my hard earned money or other valuables,” he said.

This account which has since been repeated by him on several radio platforms by the NDC scribe, the businessman said is a ‘total lie’ and ‘fabrication’.

According to Joe Forson, Asiedu Nketia did not witness the incident but was rather briefed.

“I was rather stopped and he came to meet us at the stop but he was not attacked…it’s not true because he was not there and was only briefed so I am shocked at his account…,” he added.

Asiedu Nketia, he continued, after moving from one radio station to the other repeating the story, later called him to find out some details to spice up his account.

“He [Asiedu Nketia] called me this morning to listen to the true version so he can change his old untrue account on radio…,” Joe Forson claimed.

The businessman who said he was shocked by the accounts challenged the NDC scribe to meet him and other drivers who were at the scene of the incident and re-tell his ‘fabricated’ account.

“I want to meet Asiedu Nketia and his driver so I can challenge him on these claims. Am shocked an old man like him can make these unsubstantiated claims…,” he said.

