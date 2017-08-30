Glo rolls out “AyƐ DƐ kƐkƐ” recharge bonus and more  

Glo Mobile Ghana has unveiled four new products for the benefit of existing and new subscribers on the network across Ghana.

The products include “AyƐ DƐ k ƐkƐ” Recharge bonus, Welcome Back Offer, e-Top-Up 15% Recharge Bonus and Glo Café.

“AyƐ dƐ kƐkƐ” Recharge bonus is a new offer which is available to all existing and new Glo prepaid customers and gives them four times the value of the amount recharged on specific E TopUp recharge values. The airtime can be used to call and send SMS on the Glo network and other networks in Ghana. To enjoy “eTop-Up 4X Recharge Bonus” a customer has to recharge any of the specified values electronically. The listed recharge bands are GHc 1.5, GHc2.5, GHc5.5, GHc8.5, GHc10.5, Ghc14, GHc18 and GHc27.

For example, on a GHc1.5 electronic recharge, the customer gets GHc1.5 airtime in the main account and another GHc4.5 in the bonus account. It has 30 days validity. Similarly, a GHc2.5 recharge gets the subscriber GHc2.5 in the main account and GHc7.5 in the bonus account. The same pattern of huge benefits is applicable for all the other listed recharge values.

The company’s Head of Business, Mr Rowland Odolokor, said in a statement that the “product is designed to let subscribers, old and new, enjoy the benefit of what they spend and even more as Glo recognizes that people deserve to get full value and extra on the money they spend on recharging.”

Another product introduced, Glo Welcome Back Offer, gives subscribers that have not used the Glo network in 30 days or more huge freebies on voice and data to welcome them back. Details of the offer, as shared at the press conference, show that subscribers are required to dial *555# and choose any of the Welcome Back offers of GHc 1, GHc2 or GHc 5 to enjoy the benefits of the Glo Welcome Back offer.

“For example, the GHc 1 offer gives the subscriber GHc1.5 Voice and 75MB data to the bargain. GHc2 offer gives GHc 3 for Voice and an additional 150MB Data, all valid for 30 days. A customer who opts for the GHc 5 offer gets GHc7.5 in addition to 600MB Data.

The third product, eTop-Up 15% Recharge Bonus, gives a guaranteed 15 percent bonus on the amount recharged electronically on all listed profiles. The listed profiles include all electronic recharge between GHc 1 and GHc 9, GHc 10 and GHc 19 and GHc 20 and above. While the bonus for the GHc 1 – GHc 9 profile has 7 days validity, that of the GHc 10 – GHc 19 profile has 15 days validity. Bonus for the GHc20 and above profile has 30 days validity.

Glo Café, another product unveiled at the press conference, is a one-stop telecommunication solution application, which aims to empower the consumer to have access to all products and services offered by Glo and manage the account with ease and authority.

It guarantees real-time voice and data balance enquiry and allows the customer to recharge and view recharge history with an added option to migrate to any tariff plan of choice. Aside from this, the customer also has the option of buying, sharing and gifting data bundles and subscription of voice bundles through the use of mobile money.

The Glo Café guarantees easier and faster access to Glo Call Centre, chat with agents, etc., and allows the user have transaction details related to postpaid accounts, including bill, amount due, last bill payments, among others. It has a mobile version that can be easily downloaded on Android devices.

A customer only needs to send the keyword, BUZZ, to the short code 595 to trigger the download of the link. Thereafter, the customer will receive a download link via the short code 546. Both codes are toll free.

The statement from Glo Mobile enjoined subscribers and lovers of good offers to take advantage of the new and beneficial propositions from the company, adding that the network is primed to attend to the voice and data needs of millions of subscribers across the country.