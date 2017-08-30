Female Singer NanaYaa ready for ‘Adinkra Experience’ concert Sept 2

Weeks after releasing her second single for the year 2017 – ‘Don’t Leave Me Alone’,ft MzVee, female singer NanaYaa is back on the performance stage this 2nd September at the Adinkra experience concert.

The show, Adinkra Experience is a weekend of exhibition, theatre, sales and music happening at Osu Oxford Street Mall and starting from the 30th of August to the 3rd of September.

NanaYaa who recently also performed at the launch of ATUU festival at the Golden Tulip Hotel is all set and ready to wow her fans come September 2nd.

NanaYaa in talking about why she jumped on the event said: ‘Adinkra’ is part of our local symbols which also falls in line with my brand values and identity that is why I am so excited about this concert.

She also encouraged her fans to come out in their numbers for this experience especially because she will perform her current top charting song – Don’t Leave Me Alone.

‘I know many of my fans wish to see me perform the new single, so I am inviting everyone to come out on the 2nd of September at the Osu Oxford street Mall to come join me as we jam to the new one, she noted.

NanaYaa was full of joy and praise for her fans and music lovers for not only accepting the new single but also pushing it onto charts.

In her ending words she hinted that the video for the song will be out very soon and it is something fans can look up to this September.

For those who have not heard the new single by NanaYaa FT MzVee – Don’t leave Me Alone listen to it here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qAtfh5OFaWM

To all the #NanaYaalivers (that is how she calls her fans), NanaYaa wants you all to keep on requesting the song your favorite radio stations.

She opined that fans should continue to push it to make it the number one song in the country.

