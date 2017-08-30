Ekow Micah is suffering from ‘Kpokpobleble’ – Kumchacha

The Founder and Leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has revealed the kind of sickness worrying musician Ekow Micah.

According to him, the reggae artist Ekow Micah is suffering from ‘Kpokpobleble’, a sickness that makes people talk unnecessarily.

Prophet Kumchacha also cautions the artist to be careful else he will suffer the curses that caught people like Nebuchadnezzar, Jonah among others in the Bible.

“Nobody can understand God, therefore he can turn into anything, either smoke or fire,” he noted.

Prophet Kumchacha’s comments come after the musician’s quoted Psalm 18:7-8 and “misinterpreted” it.

Ekow Micah quoted, “Then the earth shook and trembled; the foundations of the hills also quaked and were shaken, because He was angry. Smoke went up from His nostrils, and devouring fire from His mouth; Coals were kindled by it”.

According to him, the above scripture means that even God himself smoked wee in the bible hence it’s not wrong for his creatures to do same.

But speaking on Classic Showbiz Review on Hot 93.9, Prophet Kumchacha said he sees Ekow Micah’s assertions as words that can only come out of the mouth of a mentally challenged person, therefore the latter must be sent to a psychiatric hospital.

He added that the musician’s thoughts are unfortunate and total nonsense adding that anyone who tries to change the content of the bible will face the anger of God.

“Even when you call a chief a wee smoker his follower will not forgive you left alone the Almighty God who created heaven and earth. Ekow Micah only made that statement to hype himself but if you want to insult God to be popular then God’s anger will erupt on you,” he stressed.

Responding to why he Kumchacha didn’t draw Ekow Micah closer to himself and give him an advice rather than raining insults on him, he said; “He has not come to me but I don’t think it is wrong to advise a sick person to visit the Hospital.”