Ebony currently above Sista Afia – GodWynn

There has been series of comparisons between the “Jeje” hitmaker Sista Afia and the “Sponsor” songstress Ebony, on who is the female most influential new comer and it seems everyone has his or her own opinion on who is better than who.

GodWynn, who is currently preparing to release his latest song titled “Eazy” says, he will go for Ebony rather than Sista Afia.

According to GodWynn, if this question was asked somewhere last year, he’d rather say Sista Afia because of her choice of music and how she appealed to both the young and old but now that she has switched, he is going in for Ebony.

“I will go for Ebony because the kind of songs she does relate to the youth more. Her appearance is another thing we as the youth like, regardless, and that “bad girl” tag on her is making us love her even more.”

Talking about Sista Afia, Gordwin said,

“Afia is good with a very powerful voice and when she started appealing to both the young and the old with songs like Kro Kro No with Bisa Kdei, Marry Me, YiWani ft Kofi Kinaata, She had our love and attention but all of a sudden, changed to something else and that divided her fans. Because I remember my old woman jamming to Kro Kro No all the time, but now she doesn’t get more of the previous Sista Afia again.”

GodWynn will in few days time release his much awaited “Eazy” single, with production credit going to award winning sound producer, Kaywa.

