Demo against telenovelas in twi not necessary – Lilwin’s manager

Razak Immisah, manager for popular actor, Lilwin has frowned on plans by the Film Producers Association of Ghana, FIPAG to stage a demonstration against foreign telenovelas translated into Twi.

He believes Ghanaian movie producers need to sit and plan to find the antidote for the dying movie industry instead of fighting against telenovelas on our screens. According to him, the demo, which has been postponed from August 31, is needless.

Razak opined that movies produced in recent times are of low quality and that is one major problem producers should look at instead of the demonstration. When Zionfelix, host of Brunch2Lunch entertainment show asked Razak if he will allow his artist, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin to join the protestors when they finally announce the new date for the march, he replied that they have not received any official invitation from the organisers so they will decide when FIPAG writes to them.

“I don’t know when they are demonstrating and nobody has officially written to us about the upcoming event. I told my artiste (Lilwin) and other producers that we are not producing good movies judging from what I’ve seen.” he told Zionfelix on Brunch2Lunch entertainment show on Radio Univers in Accra.

Mr. Immisah further questioned the importance of FIPAG’s decision to petitioning Otumfour Osei Tutu II over the influx of telenovelas in the country since he is not a government official.