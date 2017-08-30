Daakyehene thrills patrons at album launch

It was all glory and success as broadcast journalist with Kasapa 102.5FM, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, on Sunday launched his 10-track gospel album titled ‘Ebenezer’.

The launch, which was held at the Calvary Baptist Church in Accra, saw patrons dancing to some of the tracks.

The invited Ghanaian gospel musicians such as Patience Nyarko, Matilda Agyeman, Excellence Dynamic choir and Sally Acquah did not disappoint the audience either.

Daakyehene told the Daily Heritage that, “I believe strongly that this album would impact the lives of many people.

“People think gospel musicians always write songs based only on the word of God; the truth is we live in a society where there are a lot of social vices happening and we have to sing against these but, of course, not with recourse to the word of God.”

He said gospel music has huge impact on society irrespective of its background. The messages they (gospel musicians) carry are not always quoted from the Bible, but also daily activities of men which inspire them when writing their songs.

Daakyehene already has two gospel albums to his credit, which are titled ‘Bere Naso’ and ‘Hwe Me Yie’.

The gospel artiste began his singing at Kumasi Anglican Secondary School, where he was the praises and worship leader of the school’s Scripture Union.

He later became a member of the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry Choir under Reverend Stanley Mensah for eight years before joining the Victory Bible Church in Accra.

He is a graduate of the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana.

He is currently working as a broadcast journalist with Adabraka-based radio station, Kasapa FM 102.5. He also serves as the head of business news and a court correspondent for the radio station.

Daakyehene admires Sonnie Badu, who is making waves with the Ghanaian gospel music aboard but says American gospel artiste Donnie McClurkin is his all time favourite.