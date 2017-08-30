Board meets over IT Manager today

Board Members of SSNIT will meet today, August 30, to approve the sacking of the Company’s IT Manager,Caleb Aflalo for faking the Ph.D. which he used to gain employment at the establishment.

It has emerged that he presented a forged certificate to enable him secure the job. Caleb Afaglo has however denied claims that the certificates he presented were fake.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Tuesday seperately raided the office of Perfect Business Systems, the IT firm that was contracted by SSNIT to install the now controversial $72 million software.