Video: Don’t rush to attain fame, you will die silently – Prophet cautions

It is exhilarating to be popular and have eyes fixed on you anytime you step out. However, Prophet Sampson Amoateng has advised the youth not to strive to attain stardom.

According to him, most celebrities in Ghana are forced by circumstances to pretend and live in a world which is way beyond their reach.

He told Joy New’s Becky that the trend is worrying and leading to the early demise of some public figures.

“Most of them, they live what I call the TV life. Personally, most of them are suffering and they are dying silently. Nobody recognizes what they are going through,” Prophet Sampson lamented.

The founder of the House of Miracles Ministries stressed that these celebrities need the prayers and support of everyone.

“It is rather unfortunate that in our country, we don’t support them…They need our prayers,” he noted.

Prophet Sampson, who has assisted a number of individuals including Prophet Seth Frimpong, who was bedridden some months ago, called on the public not to only cheer public figures but also offer help to them in their times of need.

He also cautioned celebrities to plan and make investments during their prime season of their careers.

Watch the interview below: