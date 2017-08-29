Upsurge in lawlessness causing ‘fear and panic’ in Ghana – Ohemaa Mercy

Contemporary gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy, known in private life as Mercy Twum-Ampofo, has expressed shock over an attack on Monday evening by unidentified persons believed to be land guards who set ablaze the Believers House of Worship Center at Okpoigonor near the Spintex road in Accra.

According to her, the armed criminals numbering about ten reportedly drove into the church’s premises in New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) branded vehicle, chased out everyone on the church premises, sprinkled petrol all over the place and torched the structure destroying properties worth thousands of cedis.

The Gospel diva whose spiritual father is the founder and leader of the Believers House of Worship Center told Fiifi Banson on Kasapa 102.5Fm, she is shocked at how the armed men acted with impunity when the issue about the land was still in court.

“They drove to the premises of the church in NPP branded vehicle, warning passers-by not to take videos and photos of the incident but we still give thanks to God for what has happened. “I’m dumbfounded because the incident created some sort of inconvenience for members of the church and the residents living close to the church. I thought a church should be a place to seek refuge when there’s chaos in the community but if it turns out to be the opposite then lawlessness in this country is on the rise,” Ohemaa Mercy added.

She said her Godfather, Rev. Abraham Lamptey bought the land from the Nungua Stool Lands but about four months ago, the church was informed that another woman was claiming ownership of the land on which the church has been built, a claim that saw the issue being sent to court.

According to Multiple award-winning gospel musician, the woman who’s said to be a lawyer is the daughter to the deceased father who sold the land to the church through the Nungua Stool Lands but was surprised by her heartless action against her pastor.

Rev. Abraham Lamptey speaking to Fiifi Banson disclosed that last Sunday was the first time they worshipped in the burnt structure, adding that they’ll continue to worship on the land next to his burnt church.

See Photos of the burnt church below…