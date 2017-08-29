Stop planning to unseat us; we get distracted in Parliament  – NDC MP to execs

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Lower Manya Krobo, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi has cautioned constituency and branch executives of the party to desist from conniving with parliamentary hopefuls to hatch plans to unseat incumbent NDC MPs.

According to him, that distracts parliamentarians from carrying out Parliamentary businesses with the needed peace of mind.

He said, until the Party opens nominations for Parliamentary election there should be no instance of secret campaigns aimed at unseating the incumbent Legislator because of its psychological bearings.

Addressing executives of the NDC in Asuogyaman Constituency, Monday, as part of the reorganization tour of the party, Hon Terabi, who is a former Deputy Eastern Regional Minister told branch executives of the party that, MPs will be forced to sit back at the constituency to also campaign at the peril of development in the area should this underground plans to unseat MPs continue unabated.

He told Kasapa News, executives of the party must rally behind their MPs to motivate him or her to work hard for the welfare of the constituents instead of working against the MPs in a grand scheme to unseat them.

The former Lecturer said this could jeopardize the reorganization process of the NDC if the mindset of the executives at this fledging stage is to unseat their MP.