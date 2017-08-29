Shatta Wale reignites love for Shatta Michy

The love affair between self-acclaimed dance hall king Shatta Wale and his girlfriend, Shatta Michy appears to be growing with each passing day if his latest post is anything to go by.

The pair have faced criticisms on countless occasions from the public for the way they compose themselves, however, not even that has been able to affect their relationship.

Shatta Michy has always been behind her husband in everything he does, and was with him on stage as he dazzled during the Ghana Meets Naija concert.

Currently in the England, where he again headlined the Ghana Meets Naija UK edition held at the O2 Arena in London, Shatta Wale still found time to ignite his love for his beloved queen.