Police hunt for Ambassador Edward Mahama

Ambassador at large and Leader of the Peoples Convention Party (PNC) Dr Edward Nasigre Mahama is urgently being searched for by the Kotobabi Police to assist in a case of causing unlawful damage.

This follows a complaint filed by embattled General Secretary of the party, Atik Mohammed.

Kasapafmonline.com’s sources say, the medical doctor has for several weeks now, deliberately evaded the police and has also failed to turn himself in to the law enforcement agency.

Dr Mahama who’s the PNC’s 2016 Presidential candidate, is being hunted after he recently led a group of party executives to brake into the office of the General Secretary (Atik), who the party says is on suspension, changed the door lock and locked up the office.

Atik attempted resisting the move but failed in the end. The party said the action was necessary because Atik was being adamant in his suspension and still holding himself out as the PNC’s General Secretary.

This Website’s sources say Dr Mahama who has for sometime now kept assuring the police he’ll avail himself for investigations, has failed to honour his word and also disrespected them as he’s not provided any reasons for his inability to appear before them.



The police have expressed their displeasure over the conduct of Gynecologist cum politician as he’s yet to respond to a police invitation to him via a letter dated Wednesday 23rd August 2017.

Kasapafmonline.com is reliably informed that the police are likely to go for a warrant to enable them effect Dr Mahama’s arrest if he doesn’t show upin the coming days.

It is however unclear if Dr Mahama’s Ambassadorial itinerary is to blame for his inability to attend before the police.