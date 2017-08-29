Piesie Esther’s ‘Osore3 mu tumi’ gets massive airplay

Few days after the release of Piesie Esther’s fifth album titled ‘Osore3 Mu Tumi’ which means The Power in Worship, the song has been enjoying massive airplay from various FM stations across the country.

This does not come as a surprise to many as Piesie Esther, on her new album, went out of the box to bring to live the rendition of some selected powerful songs of her and other composers with her mighty voice in worship.

The just released ‘Osore3 Mu Tumi’ album is currently the lead worship song on our airwaves and in various churches.

“When we worship, the invisible God is at work doing invisible and powerful things. We get realigned, refreshed and refueled; we find unspeakable joy and indescribable peace. Worship is very powerful and is a weapon that can unlock doors, close doors, break chains, bring healing and deliverance, cause the enemy to back up and take his hands off you and your love ones,” Piesie said.

‘Osore3 Mu Tumi’ album has 20 powerful and inspirational songs put together by the gospel diva. Some of the songs on the worship album are, Wob3 Y3 Yie, Adom Bi, Kronkron, Ofata, Aman Nyinaa, Dwen Papa, Oyeraba, Suban Dada, Ned) and several others.

In an interview, Piesie Esther who is currently managed by Enesta Production, acknowledged all composers whose works were used in the album and added that “Worship is a time when we pay deep, sincere, awesome respect, love, and fear to the one who created us, hence, the release of ‘Osore3 Mu Tumi”

The Gospel Diva received 3 nominations with her fourth album ‘Agye Won Nsam’ at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards; Gospel Artiste of the Year, Gospel Song of the year and Female Best Vocalist of the year respectively.

