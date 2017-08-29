People declining position in PNC because of Mahama’s attitude – Atik

The suspended General Secretary of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed, has launched a scathing attack on Dr. Edward Mahama, accusing the 2016 Flag bearer of the party of undermining the progress of the Nkrumahist party.

According to him, due to the actions and inactions of Dr. Mahama, now Ambassador at Large in the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government, several prominent people in the country who have the interest of the PNC at heart, have declined to hold any position in the party.

Interacting with Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM on Tuesday, August 29, 2017, the suspended General Secretary of the PNC said the doings of Dr. Mahama is hugely affecting the fortunes of the party.

When quizzed whether the PNC has got Council of Elders, Atik Mohammed paused for a while and noted that: “Ordinarily, we ought to have Council of Elders but because of the attitude of Dr. Mahama, everybody is declining membership. I quite remember a Council was constituted. We have written letters to some people who are supposed to be members of the Council of Elders but they have declined. Some have given the excuse that they have other engagements. A typical example is our former National Chairman, Alhaji Ramadan. He was even supposed to head the Council but he said he has other engagements which will not permit him to hold that position. And I can testify that this is not an excuse to stay away but what is happening in the party, anybody worth his sort would not want to tolerate that. Another man, Jordan Adjei has also told us that he needs time to understand all that is happening in the party before he will decide to be part of the Council of Elders or not. So, I cannot say we have a fully composed Council of Elders because when the letters were sent, some were declining and we are yet to decide on what to do.”

Atik Mohammed has reported a crime case against Dr. Edward Mahama at the Kotobabi Police Station but as at last night, the Ambassador at Large had still not reported to respond to the issues brought against him.