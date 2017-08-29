Our sharp teeth caused our defeat – Solomon Nkansah

Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has conceded their vile attacks on the clergy and some civil society organizations caused their defeat in the 2016 general elections.

Solomon Nkansah said they alienated Ghanaians by pampering the ‘babies with sharp teeth’, who were in the habit of hurling insults and attacks on people who criticize the erstwhile Mahama government.

The term ‘babies with sharp teeth’ was coined by the NDC founder, Jerry John Rawlings in 2012, as he urged President John Mahama to rid his government of the insolent persons who hurl insults at the public and even colleague government appointees.

Although the former President did not mention names of persons who fit this category, many linked the young ministers under the Mills government to this description.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, Solomon Nkansah said the NDC shot itself in the foot when it encouraged members to attack people who criticize government.

“We failed in relationship management. The greatest component of communications is the actions and we failed” he bemoaned.

The outspoken NDC man said now in opposition, they should turn on a new leaf and win the heart of Ghanaians.

He indicated that, the NPP is just a caretaker government because the NDC will bounce massively in 2020.

Solomon Nkansah said the electorates are fed-up with the needless abuse and uncouth behavior thus NDC communicators must take a cue.