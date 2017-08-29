NPP needs 20 years to clear NDC’s mess – Kufuor

FORMER PRESIDENT John Agyekum Kufuor has insisted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government left behind a huge economic mess in the country which will take at least 20 years for a committed government to clear.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has solutions to the massive rot that the NDC bequeathed to Ghanaians during the last eight years, but the NPP needs at least five political victories (20 years), to bring the needed transformation.

“The NPP has the DNA to always implement pragmatic policies and programmes to develop the country, but the huge rot that the NDC left behind, we need at least four to five electoral victories to clear it and bring about growth,” the former president noted.

Mr. Kufuor observed that the country was virtually at a standstill as there was no clear direction or policy for development during the eight years that the NDC was at the helm of affairs.

In this regard, Mr. Kufuor entreated Ghanaians to retain the NPP government in office for a longer time so that it can once-and-for-all, bring about the needed renaissance for the people to enjoy.

He was addressing NPP delegates during the party’s annual Delegates’ Conference in the Central Regional capital of Cape Coast over the weekend. It was under the theme, ‘NPP: Delivering On Our Promises, Our Roots, Our Strength, Our Future.’

It was graced by top notches of the party, including President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca; Vice President Bawumia and his wife, Samira; Freddie Blay, Acting NPP National Chairman; John Boadu, Acting General Secretary; Sammi Awuku, National Youth Organiser; ministers of state and MMDCEs, among others.

Distractive Acts

Mr. Kufuor sternly cautioned NPP members not to indulge in distractive acts that have the potential of diverting Nana Akufo-Addo’s government’s attention from realizing its positive vision of properly transforming the nation.

“Don’t do things or indulge in activities that will rock the boat of this young NPP government, led by Nana Akufo-Addo,” he entreated the delegates, indicating that internal wrangling and backbiting should be relegated to the background – now that the party is in power.

According to Mr. Kufuor, the current NPP administration, which is very young in office, has displayed clear signs that it has good plans to lead the country into affluence and so the support of the party members is crucially needed, if the government will be successful.

He also admonished the party faithful to adopt proper mechanisms to solve internal matters quietly so that their opponents would not have any ammunition to fire against the government, “which has so far started brilliantly in political office.

“Don’t wash your dirty linen in public; if you have any concerns just channel them through internal party processes and solve them peacefully so that Nana Akufo-Addo’s government would enjoy the needed peace and concentration to develop the state.”

Political Think-Thanks

Mr. Kufuor said the NPP needs to consider appointing professionals or technocrats who would be tasked to do proper planning for the party to ensure its growth during this computer era.

“It is about time that we appoint think-thanks who would be well paid to work in the party office on a daily basis. These are professionals whose sole duty will be to plan for the proper development of the country in this computer age,” he charged.

Mr. Kufuor, on behalf of the NPP, thanked the people of the Central Region for voting massively to return the NPP to power to lead the country on the path of prosperity.