NDC gags members; urges calm as reconciliation begins

The Council of Elders of the opposition NDC has indicated that it has started the process of healing and reconciliation among members following the confusion that erupted in the party after its defeat in the 2016 general elections.

The council asked party members to desist from rushing to the media on issues affecting the NDC.

“And for the avoidance of doubt, the process of healing and reconciliation has commenced within the Council of Elders itself, Functional and National Executives, as well as other leading members of the party,” the Council of Elders said in a statement signed by Alhassan Mahama Iddrisu, the Council’s Vice Chairman.

The major opposition party has been beset with wrangling among some of its top members since it lost the December 7, 2016 elections to the NPP.

Some of the insults had been directed at the party’s founder and Chairman of the Council of Elders, former President John Rawlings, for allegedly leading the party to electoral defeat.

Mr Rawlings had been chided by some party stalwarts for his open and strong criticisms of the NDC leadership over issues bordering on corruption and gross indiscipline.

Other aggrieved members have criticised immediate past President John Mahama for presiding over corruption and economic mismanagement during his tenure, which they claim compelled Ghanaians to vote against his second term bid last year.

The post-election conflict in the DC has been fierce and in some instances, members had reportedly gone into wild jubilation when their colleagues were cited by the NPP administration as having been involved in corrupt practices under Mr Mahama.

In the statement, the Council of Elders entreated all members of the Akatamanso Family to remain calm and fully support the process of healing and reconciliation.

It also called on all members to respect the structures a