‘My 17- year-old son loves older women with big buttocks’ – Stephanie Benson

‘Give Me One More’ hit maker and elder sister of Akosua Agyepong, Stephanie Benson, has revealed that her 17 -year -old son loves to be with older women who are well endowed.

Speaking in an interview on Atinka TV’s Ghana Nie with Kwaku Atiemo Friday, the controversial songstress said, “I don’t know where my son got the taste for older ladies from, especially ladies with ‘big backs’. The way he stares at them is something else. He will be a gigolo in the future, I think.”

She confirmed that she passionately kissed Samini in her latest music video, adding that the Dancehall star has soft lips. “I told him directly that he has soft lips,” the singer added.

“Personally I don’t have any problem kissing someone, I kiss people a lot but it doesn’t spark anything in me because I’m an actor and an entertainer. Sammini is a good work piece and we became compatible right during our recording in the studio,” she said.

Explaining the type of music she does, the fifty-year-old singer said her choice of lyrics is based on sex and her acts in the music video portray what she sings as an entertainer. “I am crazy but a clever entertainer when it comes to my trends,” she further said.

The singer pointed out that working with talented Ghanaian musicians especially Samini and Okyeame Kwame is a big deal to her and looks forward to collaborating with more musicians equally capable of working without holding back.