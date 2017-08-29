I’m planning to go completely nude but… – Stephanie Benson

Award winning Ghanaian International musician, Stephanie Benson has revealed her intention to go totally naked.

“I’ve a nipple created for me…. I can show it to you right now. I don’t mind because that’s life. I can walk naked but you guys will kill… I’ve done it before in London for a dance event,” Stephanie Benson told Berla Mundi on Rythmzlive.

The jazz singer and songwriter rubbished claims that she is done a body plastic surgery which makes her look younger than her age.

According to her, she engages in physical activity to improve her health and fitness.