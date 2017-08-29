I’m never attracted to pay SSNIT contribution – Allotey Jacobs

The Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed never to pay SSNIT contribution.

According to him, he sees it as an insult to be paid a paltry sum of GH₵200 monthly as retirement package.

The NDC man made the comment while commenting on the scandal that has rocked the pension trust.

AN initial audit revealed that the former management of the company acquired a BOS software System meant to network all branches of SSNIT nationwide at a whopping cost of sixty-six million dollars.

It has emerged that the controversial SSNIT software is not working after spending more than 72 million dollars to purchase and install it. In addition, SSNIT is still spending millions of dollars each month to operate and maintain it.

Based on this backdrop, the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has since taken over investigations but the Board has also engaged the services of audit firm, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) to conduct a baseline audit of previous transactions up till March 2017.

But the immediate past Director General of SSNIT, Ernest Thompson has mounted a spirited defense insisting that buying the software was value for money.

However, on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Allotey Jacobs called for a total reformation of SSNIT.

According to him, there is gargantuan looting at SSNIT because there are not proper monitoring structures to ensure there is value for money.

“Paying SSNIT contribution is the last thing I will do on earth. Ah why should I pay for someone to dance kpanlogo with my money” he stated.

The NDC Central Regional Chairman urged pensioners to institute a class action against SSNIT for misappropriating their monies.

“People will work many years and at the end of the day they will give them GH₵200. That is pathetic” he bemoaned.

Allotey Jacobs called on government to investigate the issue and bring those culpable to book.

“This issue is not about NDC or NPP; let’s investigate the issue and punish those involved” he stressed.