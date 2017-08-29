I went one year without nipples – Stephanie Benson

Stephanie Benson, UK based Ghanaian international singer and performer has revealed that she went almost a year without breast nipples after her breast reconstruction.

Stephanie Benson in an exclusive interview with Andrew Tandoh Adote on Tonight starring Andrew Tandoh Adote last Sunday on Joy Prime revealed that her breast tissues had to be taken out after she was diagnosed with breast cancer prompting her to go for breast reconstruction.

She disclosed; “They take the whole breast tissue out and reconstruct it either with your own tissue or without. Fortunately for me, they had to go and take some muscles from my stomach to rebuild my breast tissue and they used silicon to build it. So they built the skin around it. And then for a good year I was walking around with no nipples. That was so crazy…”

Gideon Sarpong