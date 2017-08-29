I benefited from NPP’s conference – Allotey Jacobs

Food venders and taxi drivers in the Central regional capital, Cape Coast were not the only ones who benefited from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Delegates Conference.

The Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has revealed he made a lot of money.

The outspoken politician who owns a hotel in the Central region said his Oguaa Apartments and Lodging was a hot spot for patrons of the NPP conference.

“I really benefited from the NPP. My hotel Oguaa Apartments and Lodging was fully booked and I made money” he stated on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

The ruling party over the weekend held their conference which a constitutional requirement of the party.

It afforded the delegates the opportunity to review its activities and deliberate on resolutions from all the 10 regions and also consider proposals for amendments to the party’s constitution which have been received and circulated to all stakeholders.

The occasion was graced by President Akufo-Addo, his vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, their wives, ministers and other leading members of the party.

Also members of the opposition political parties were there to support the ruling party.

Allotey Jacobs who was part of the NDC delegation said he was impressed about the security arrangement about the venue for the event.

“I commend the NPP for the successful organization of their conference. The security was very tight and I congratulate them for that” he added.

Mr. Jacobs also thanked the National Executives of the NPP for the warm reception even as members of the opposition NDC.