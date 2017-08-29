I am disappointed in Ghanaian journalists – Mercy Asiedu

Soap operas have recently taken over our television channels, which is collapsing the Ghanaian movie industry in a gradually. That particular one which has irritated many Ghanaian movie makers and lovers is Adom TV’s Kumkum Bhagya which has been on the air waves for years now.

They have been many campaigns spearheaded by some industry players to the government to ban this telenovelas which is breaking the movie industry from our system, but to no avail. Unfortunately, exactly a week ago, the second lady of the country Mrs. Samira Bawumia paid a visit to India to meet the Kumkum Bhagya stars.

When the news finally came out about her meeting with the stars, many Ghanaian movie makers felt bad about it of which they expected the Ghanaian media to speak against this behaviour of the second lady but the sad side of this, is that the media has kept mute over this without fight for the betterment of the industry.

Renowned Kumawood movie star, Mercy Asiedu, well known by many as Asabia, has spoken bitterly about this. Speaking to Flex newspaper, the actress disclosed she is unhappy in the world due to what Mrs. Samira Bawumia did.

The actress continued to say that, the wife of the vice president has made it clear they have no interest in Ghanaian movies, rather paying attention to foreign movies mostly telenovelas which is a negative sign to the industry.

“The movie industry is collapsing which is making us lose our job: now we are not getting any calls from the producers because they don’t have money to produce movies again and nobody is willing to talk for us. Ghanaian journalists have ignored us which I feel so disappointed in them,” she stated.

Mercy Asiedu added that, she is disappointed in Ghanaian journalists because they are the right people to speak against any improper behaviour which goes on in the industry but now they are not doing it.

She again added that journalists in Ghana have lost her respect due to how they handle issues that concern the showbiz industry.

She concluded by tasking the media and journalists in Ghana who have the showbiz industry at heart to stand and speak against the act of the wife of the vice president so that Ghanaians can have a better industry for all.