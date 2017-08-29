Hot VIDEO: Lucky Mensah mocks Mahama in new song

Highlife musician, Lucky Mensah has taken a swipe at the former President, John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for failing to fulfill their promises while in power.

The musician who crossed carpet to feature for the opposition, New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 elections in the new song composed to celebrate the achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration after eight months in office labelled the Mahama administration as one which accomplished little.

“What the young man (John Mahama) couldn’t accomplish, the old man (Nana Addo) has done that and more…,” a line in the song read.

The lyrics of the song further calls on President Akufo-Addo not to pay heed to criticisms, especially from elements of the NDC party as according to him, sympathisers of the NDC will not be satisfied with any accomplishment of the Nana Addo administration.

“Whatever Nana Addo accomplishes will never satisfy the detractors, no matter how nice the dance of the fowl is, the Eagle will never appreciate it…,” another line in the song read.

Click to watch Lucky Mensah performing the song at a ceremony to launch the One District, One Factory programme in Ekumfi.