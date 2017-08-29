Hot VIDEO: ‘I’ll arrest all armed robbers if I become President’

The Founder and flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor believes she has the capacity to arrest all armed robbers in the country.

Akua Donkor addressing the press after an Accra Circuit Court sentenced three persons accused of robbing her to a total of 60 years in prison.

Yakubu Yussif, GFP Central Regional Chairman, Banabas Kayase, her personal driver and Abdul Razak Shaibu were dragged to the court after a complaint was made to the police that they had on December 30, 2016 robbed her of $30,000 while on her way to the airport.

All three were sentenced despite pleading not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to rob and robbery.

A happy Akua Donkor after the case told journalists that she now has the capacity to arrest ‘all armed robbers when voted to be President of the country’.

“If I am voted into power, I will arrest all the armed robbers and I can promise Ghanaians that during my tenure as President, items lost can always be retrieved…,” she said.

