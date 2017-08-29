Hot Audio: I never took money from Bawumia – A Plus

Musician, A Plus, has denied taking money from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in order to campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prior to the 2016 elections.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP, Abronye DC, has alleged that A Plus, has already been paid for his campaign job by Dr Bawumia.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii sen Monday, August 28 A Plus said “Abronye says I have been paid? I want anyone to prove if anyone gave me money from January to December or if anyone gave me any money during the campaign. I am not like the NDC people like John Dumelo and the others who take monies. We work [for the party] because of the love for it and not because of what I will get,” he said.

A Plus was of the view that: “If Dr Bawumia hears this he will laugh over it” insisting “I bought my Mercedes in October 2016, no one gave me money for it. Before we came to power I was driving [Mercedes] S Class”.

He emphasised: “It is not because Nana Addo gave me money that is why I campaigned [for the NPP]. We knew when Nana Addo becomes president the country will be better and he is doing that.”

He said he is of the firm belief that: “Nana Addo will perform better than any president who has governed the country. It doesn’t mean there are not bad nuts in NPP… We will talk.”

Listen to A Plus

