Hot Audio: ‘A Plus charged NPP for ‘Ab3n B3 Bom’ song’

Controversial musician, A Plus cannot claim to have worked to bring the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to power.

According to the Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the party, Kwame Baffoe, the musician who claimed to be an avowed supporter of President Akufo-Addo’s vision could not even do a song for free for the NPP.

He claimed A Plus charged then vice presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his hit single ‘Ab3n B3 Bom’.

Kwame Baffoe’s reaction come after to the musician in a number of Facebook posts took on the two deputy chief of staff describing them as corrupt and arrogant.

A Plus says though the administration’s performance in seven months is commendable, the appointment of the two is below standard and called them as “stupid” and “fools.”

“NPP delegates congress……7 months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt official including the two very stupid chief of staffs. It is amazing how Nana was able to appoint two thieves whose level of stupidity is the same.”

But on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, Kwame Baffoe described A Plus as very ungrateful.

He indicated that, the musician every month makes three million cedis from the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST) when in fact he has not gotten even 20 pesewas worth of sachet water from government.

Abronye DC as he is popularly called could not fathom why A Plus is making ugly noises when he could not even do a song for free.

“Has A Plus lost his talent? He should compose a song for the NDC or CPP to come to power and he will enjoy all the contract” he noted.

Abronye DC has vowed to deal with the ungrateful musician he brings the name of the NPP into disrepute.

But in a riposte, A Plus described as laughable the allegations being leveled against him.

He said he did not charge the NPP a dime for the song because he did it out of his love for the NPP.

“Dr. Bawumia will even laugh if he hear this allegation” he stressed on Ekosii Sen.

A Plus warned the deputy Chief of Staff not to dare him to open the Pandora box.

Listen to Abronye

