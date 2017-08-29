Deputy Agric Minister William Quaitoo resigns

Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture William Quaitoo has resigned, a statement from the Flagstaff House has said.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, this evening accepted the resignation from office of the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Hon. William Quaitoo, MP, which takes immediate effect. The President wished him the very best in his future endeavors,” the statement read Tuesday.

Hon. William Quaitoo had in the past few days come under heavy criticism and pressure from a section of the public to resign over his tribal comments against people from Northern Ghana describing them as “difficult people”.

