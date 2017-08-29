Deputy Agric Minister resigns – AdomOnline.com

A deputy Minister of Agriculture, William Quaitoo has reigned over tribal comments he made about northerners in the country.

Mr. Quaitoo in an interview with Starr News recently went berserk, describing farmers from the North, demanding compensation for their crops destroyed by the army worm epidemic as people who cannot be trusted.

Despite rendering an unqualified apology after he was heavily trolled by residents of the Northern region, the Minority in Parliament led by their leader Haruna Iddrisu asked for his sacking.

Multimedia Presidential correspondent, Elton John Brobbey reported that the President received a letter of resignation from the MP who is also the MP for Oda.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, this evening accepted the resignation from office of the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Hon. William Quaitoo, MP, which takes immediate effect. The President wished him the very best in his future endeavours,” he reported.