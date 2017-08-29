D Black reveals why Wanluv hates him

Ghanaian rapper D Black born Desmond Blackmore has had his fair share of criticism from fellow rapper Wanluv Kubolor over the years as latter sees the former as the worst rapper of our time.

Wanluv doesn’t seem to like D Black which is obvious and the least opportunity he gets he tries to condemn fellow rapper D Black.

In some instances, Wanluv has publicly declared that D Black is a “wack” rapper and sees him as a business man more man than a rapper.

Last year MTV base Africa released a list of hottest MCs in Ghana and Wanluv was pissed off by the inclusion of D Black. He came out to say that his sister, Deborah Vanessa was a better rapper than the business mogul/ rapper D Black.

As if that were not enough, Wanluv went ahead to say Tutulapato is a Better Rapper than D Black.

Speaking on Delay show, D Black has disclosed that Wanluv grew up with his elder brother and also back in the States Old man Wanluv was signed to one of his elder brother’s record label and they had issues so in trying to clap back at his brother who is no more in the entertainment industry he has decided to pick on him.

D Black indicates he has no beef with Wanluv and he’s not offended by his actions. Answering why he did a beef song for wanluv the rapper says he’s a musician and he sees music as the best platform to express himself.