Becca could be one of Ghana’s greatest export – Stephanie Benson

UK-based Ghanaian singer and performer, Stephanie Benson has said Zylofon Music signed Award Winning artiste, Becca fits to be Ghana’s greatest talent export.

She said, the ‘Na Wash’ hitmaker has a unique prowess that makes her music talent distinct from other female artistes.

“I love Becca, I think Becca could be one of our greatest export because everything about her is what I see how a Ghanaian artiste should be, but I also need her to relax and be herself,” Stephanie Benson told Berla Mundi on GHOne TV’s Rythmzlive.

According to Benson, section of the Ghanaian public taunt the growth of artistes instead of allowing them to flow freely with their real personality.

“We’re just into the beat and not actually into the person to know them more… Becca holds back too much and she’s just a star,” Stephanie Benson added.

She expressed worry over how Ghanaian female artistes are mostly criticised for just no course.

“You allow the men to be but you don’t allow the women to be… I think that’s not fair.”

Commenting on the crop of highlife artistes in Ghana, Stephanie Benson said, she prefers Bisa Kdei’s style.