‘Asiedu Nketia’s gun attack concocted’

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia concocted the supposed ‘gun attack’ on him just to cause fear and panic.

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has said.

The NDC General Secretary has said he witnessed the attack on a motorist by some armed men on his way to Accra from his village in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Narrating the incident to Omanhene on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday, former lawmaker said the men who were in a Toyota Tundra vehicle with registration number GT 666 12 sped past him to stop a vehicle that was ahead of him just around the Suhum Township.

They got down from their vehicle brandishing AK47 rifle and grabbed the driver in the vehicle.

General Mosquito as he is popularly called said but for the intervention of his army officer friend, the masked men would have killed him.

He however added that “I am not sure whether they are armed robbers because nobody made any attempt to rob me of my hard earned money or other valuables”.

This has triggered the NDC to hold an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to discuss issues of security across the country.

Based on this backdrop, Nana Obiri Boahen on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday cast doubt about the narration of Mr. Asiedu Nketia.

“Asiedu Nketia’s narration is inaccurate. How can armed robbers see you and run away” he should come again but I think he was not attacked” he stressed.

The NPP man said given the unprecedented achievements of the Akufo-Addo led government, the NDC want to do something to remain relevant.

Nana Obiri Boahen urged the public to treat the suppose gun attack on General Mosquito with the contempt it deserves.