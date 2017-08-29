Ambassador Edward Mahama has no regard for the law – Atik

The embattled People’s National Convention (PNC) General Secretary, Atik Mohammed is alleging that the Ambassador at Large and Leader of the PNC, Dr. Edward Mahama has no regard for the Police and the laws of the country.

Atik told Kasapa 102.5 FM that Dr. Mahama is one sad example of persons who flout the law with impunity as he’s blatantly refused to cooperate with the Police over a criminal case which he’s involved in.

“I reported a crime and in the course of investigation his name appeared as having been behind the crime, allegedly by the very individuals who filed their statement with the Police,” Atik said, but noted that the leader has failed to assist in investigations despite persistent calls.

He added: “The thing is that I need to access my office to be able to continue working and I can’t change the locks because that would have amounted to tampering with evidence and that is the difficulty now. And because of his refusal to honour the invitation, it is making it difficult for the Police to proceed.

He continued:“My information is that they are giving him up to the end of today. Infact the investigator will personally try and locate him in his office and give him the final opportunity if he doesn’t come, he’ll head to court to get an official subpoena. Because I can’t continue to be outside my office simply because Dr. Mahama won’t respect the police and won’t honour their invitation.”

Dr Edward Nasigre Mahama is urgently being searched for by the Kotobabi Police to assist in investigations into a case of causing unlawful damage.

This follows a complaint filed by embattled General Secretary of the party, Atik Mohammed.

Kasapafmonline.com’s sources say, the medical doctor has for several weeks now, deliberately evaded the police and has also failed to turn himself in to the law enforcement agency.

Dr Mahama who’s the PNC’s 2016 Presidential candidate, is being hunted after he recently led a group of party executives to break into the office of the General Secretary (Atik), who the party says is on suspension, changed the door lock and locked up the office.