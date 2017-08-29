Akua Donkor robbers to share 60 years in prison

An Accra circuit court presided over Aboagye Tando has sentenced 3 accused persons who robbed founder of Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor of $30, 000 to 20 years each to imprisonment and in hard labor.

They are Yakubu Usif, Barnabas Kayase and Abdul Razak Shaibu. Two others, Joe and Nuamah aka Lion, are currently on the run.

Background

Akua Donkor was said to be traveling together with Yusif and Kayase on her vehicle – a Mitsubishi Pajero with registration number GT 6028-16 – from Taifa heading towards the Kotoka International Airport to catch a flight to the United States of America.

Chief Superintendent Duuti Tuaruka, prosecuting, said on December 30, 2016 at Taifa in Accra, the six persons conspired to rob Madam Akua Donkor.

The prosecutor said the accused persons at about 0230 hours at Sowutuom, a suburb of Accra, robbed Madam Donkor at gunpoint and snatched her travelling bag containing plane ticket, Ghanaian passport, voter ID card, $30,000 and GH¢3,000.00.

“Akua decided to pass home and on reaching Sowutuom immediately after the Agbeve Herbal Clinic area, Opoku called Kayase on phone and asked where they have reached while Razak, Joe and Lion were waiting to execute their agenda,” Chief Supt Tuaruka told the court.

He said the three, armed with guns on board an unregistered motorbike, appeared behind the vehicle, and “as soon as Kayase spotted the armed men, he reduced the speed of the car, showing double hazard indicators that the complainant was in the car.”

Kayase, according to the prosecutor, parked the vehicle and the armed men attacked the complainant with guns and took the monies and items and then dragged her from the vehicle and escaped with the booty.

The prosecution said on 31st December, last year, Razak was arrested when he was called by Yusif to come for his share of the booty.

When Razak was searched, $4,900 was retrieved from him.

He said upon interrogation Razak admitted the offence and mentioned Joe and Nuamah as his accomplices. He said that after the operation, they shared the monies and threw the bag into a nearby bush at Anyaa.

He led the police to retrieve the bag.