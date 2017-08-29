Adopt Telenovelas tactics to boost local movie industry – Inspector Bediako

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Oscar Provencal has advised local movie producers to learn from strategies of the foreign movie industries that have given them the upper hand.

According to him, these foreign producers have been able to meet the demands of consumers in Ghana hence their dominance on the Ghanaian market.

The Inspector Bediako led actor’s call comes after some local movie producers claimed the upsurge of telenovelas being shown on television is killing their business.

They have wage on campaign on it and called on government to ban various Telenovelas which in their opinion are choking the Ghanaian movie industry.

But in an interview with Ibrahim Ben-Bako on Joy Prime’s Red Carpet Entertainment Review Saturday, Oscar Provencal said Telenovelas are not suffocating the local movie industry.

He explained that, TV stations are always in for great and exceptional content to sell as such key members in the movie industry should distinguish their crafts than cry about it.

“I think that, it’s an unfortunate situation. There is nothing wrong with demonstrating but Telenovelas are not the problem. It is only now that the local industries are letting the Telenovelas stand out. TV stations want content that bring revenue, if that is not happening, they will look for new avenues…” Oscar maintained.

Oscar Provencal urged movie producers to adopt tactics of foreign counterparts to enhance the local movie industry.