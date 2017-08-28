Stop fuming on radio – NDC C’cil of Elders to party

The Council of Elders of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has admonished members of the party to restrain themselves from venting their grievances in the media.

A letter sighted by Kasapafmonline.com and signed by the Vice Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu rather urged members to use the appropriate structures of the party in solving their issues with the party instead of ranting in the media.

According to the letter, the party is in the process of implementing the recommendations of the Kwesi Botchwey Election Review adding that a healing process has also begun, there calling for calm.

“As part of the process of implementing the salient recommendations of the Election Review committee in resolving the internal conflicts and differences, the council has put in place teams to visit the various regions and team up with regional representatives to undertake the process of healing and reconciliation.”

“And for the avoidance of doubt, the process of healing and reconciliation has commenced within the Council of Elders itself, Functional and National Executives as well as other leading members of the party. Council entreats and urges all members of the Akatamanso family to remain calm and fully support the process of healing and reconciliation.”

The statement comes on the heels of the recent altercation between former President Jerry John Rawlings by former Deputy Chief of Staff Dr Valerie Sawyerr after the NDC founder had accused his successors including Prof John Atta Mills and Mr John Mahama of corruption.