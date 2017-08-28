Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, others thrill patrons at 2017 Ghana Meets Naija-UK Concert

The maiden edition of the Ghana Meets Naija UK successfully came off over the weekend and Empire Entertainment, organizers of the event seem to have well entertained patrons present at the O2 Arena in London last Friday, August 25.

Parading an elite list of musicians including Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kwamz & Flava, Eugy, and a number of UK acts as supporting acts, the concert brought together several thousands who were treated to good music.

A recently-held Ghana version saw the likes of Shatta Wale, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Falz, and M.anifest all take to the stage to render outstanding performances.

Supporting performances for last that event included Tema-based B4bonah, Article Wan, Kwami Eugene, Ko-jo Cue, King Promise, Tee Phlow, DJ Switch, and Kwadwo Nkansah “Lil Win”.

The maiden Ghana Meets Naija UK event was powered by Empire Ghana.

See Photos below…