Coming after beating Conor McGregor in one of the most highly monetized fights ever, Floyd Mayweather hits the streets in his red Bughatti.



The black American, who stopped McGregor in the 10th round at the T-Mobile Arena, drove himself to a party in his brand new stylish Bugatti Grand Sport Convertible, worth $3m (about N1bn). Mayweather is set to pocket a staggering $350million for the fight with McGregor in Vegas.